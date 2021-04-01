It was not the start to the season that Coach Kelsey Johansen had envisioned for her Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk softball team, as the squad lost both ends of their two non-league doubleheader primers against Rock Creek and Troy.
The Lady Hawks took losses of 7-1 and 15-5 at Rock Creek to open the season on Monday. Tuesday brought a quick turnaround and another pair of games on the road, as Hiawatha was handed close losses by scores of 9-4 and 7–4 against Troy.
Starting off at 0-4 was not what the team had hoped for, but a week off and the start of the Big 7 season could be just what the doctor ordered for the Lady Red Hawks, as they will have the chance to address any trouble spots prior to next Thursday’s return to action at 2-2 Perry Lecompton.
