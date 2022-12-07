The Hiawatha High School basketball teams opened their season on Thursday night at Marysville, and in the varsity opener, the Lady Red Hawks saw a game-long lead slip away in the final minutes, but grabbed the win with a last second steal and layup, while the boys found their offensive groove too late to get back in the game against the Bulldogs.
After trailing in the opening minutes, the Hiawatha ladies built an early lead, taking an 11-5 lead after a quarter, and leading 18-13 at the half. Neither team looked sharp offensively, but after the Bulldogs pulled the game even at 18-18, the Red Hawks made the 3rd quarter their best of the game, pushing ahead to a 28-21 advantage entering the 4th. The Hiawatha offense went into a funk in the final frame, as Marysville climbed back into the game, eventually tying the contest with 35 seconds left in the game. The Hawks failed to score on the other end, but freshman Kenzie Nelson grabbed a steal and drove the ball down court, dishing to senior Darcy Lierz in the lane, who converted the fast break layup to take the 34-32 lead with just a second left on the clock. Lierz led the team with 12 points in the game, followed by Josie Delaney with 10, Abby Elffner with 8, and Sarah Murphy and Paige Campbell with 2 points each.
In the late game, the Red Hawk boys were matched up with a bigger Marysville team whose length gave Hiawatha fits on the perimeter all night long. The Bulldogs sprinted out to a 16-0 lead in the 1st quarter, and while Hiawatha got on the board in the 2nd on a Paul Leyba basket and then a stretch of 8-for-8 shooting at the free throw line late in the half, Marysville carried a 38-10 lead into the break. It was more of the same for the Dogs in the second half, as they pushed to a 49-19 lead after three, and the 63-27 win, but Hiawatha did find some momentum on offense and seemed to settle into their roles as the game went along. Leyba led the team with 10 points, while Kaden Morton had 9, Ashton Rockey finished 4, and Zach Cappleman and David Keo pitched in 2 points each.
