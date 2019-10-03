A third of the volleyball season is in the books, and as the team’s Sub-state tournament nears, the Lady Red Hawks put together a strong week to build momentum for their postseason run.
A triangular at Holton put the Red Hawks off on the wrong foot last Thursday, but reminded the team of the depth of talent within the Big 7. The competition started with Hiawatha taking a 25-12, 25-15 loss to State favorite Royal Valley. The home team then took their crack at the Hawks, grabbing the 25-16, 25-20 win.
Monday brought the opportunity for a bounce back, and the Red Hawks got the job done in a big way, sweeping their way through a triangular with Horton and Falls City. The Tigers gave Hiawatha all they could handle through two sets, but the Hawks came out on top in both sets, 26-24, 27-25 to earn the win. With a little confidence under their belts, the Hawks kept up their winning ways, knocking off the hosting Chargers by scores of 25-16, 25-20 to even their record for the week.
The hot hand was still with the Red Hawks on Tuesday, as a quick turnaround saw Hiawatha travelling to Riverside for a league matchup and besting the Cyclones twice on their home floor. The first match went Hiawatha’s way by a score of 25-18, 25-11. The second game pushed Hiawatha’s winning streak to four games, as they bested Riverside 25-15, 25-13.
The junior varsity and freshman squads also had a good night against Riverside, with the JV picking up a pair of wins by scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-20, 25-16. The freshman girls grabbed a pair of wins of their own with wins of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-13, 21-25, 15-9.
Hiawatha’s season mark now sits at 15-7, with a 3-4 Big 7 mark. The girls will look to continue their hot streak and grab some revenge as they host Holton next Tuesday evening.
