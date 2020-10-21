A recent cold streak has hit the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks, as they dropped a few matches to Nemaha County foes a week ago, and did not have the showing they would have liked over the weekend at the Sabetha Invitational Tournament.
But the Lady Red Hawks hope that their troubles are behind them after getting hot and beating up on Holton on Tuesday evening.
In Tuesday’s bounce back performance, the Red Hawks picked up the first match in straight sets, topping the home team by a score of 25-22, 25-13. The results in the return match looked much the same, as Hiawatha did not drop a set, picking up the 25-13, 25-23 win.
At Sabetha on Saturday, the Red Hawks managed to keep their games tight, but still fell three times in pool playing, dropping a match 26-24, 26-24 to Wamego, 25-21, 25-21 to Sabetha and 14-25, 25-21-25-18 to St. Mary’s. Hiawatha was able to close out the day with a consolation win over Pleasant Ridge, as the Lady Red Hawks cruised to a 25-11, 25-19 win over the Rams.
Hiawatha now sits at 17-11 on the season and 8-6 in Big 7 play, as the team prepares for their Sub-State tournament in St. Mary’s on Saturday.
