It was an emotional end of the season for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as the team traveled to Marysville to take part in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Sub-State tournament against the Nemaha Central Thunder. Hiawatha put together a strong first half, but saw the Thunder pull away over the final two quarters to end the Red Hawks' year with a 53-42 loss.
The Lady Hawks looked to have the right recipe to upset Nemaha Central in the early-going, as the Hawks grabbed the early 5-1 lead after Abbie Elffner opened the game with a big three-pointer. The Thunder then went on a run of their own, storming from behind to take a 10-5 lead, before the Hawks regained the lead at 13-11. Nemaha Central tied things up at 13-13 at the end of the 1st quarter, and the two squads continued to trade leads throughout the 2nd, with Elffner breaking the tie with an early three. Hiawatha scored came back from down 21-16 to close Nemaha's lead to 25-22 at the half.
After Hiawatha battled back from 6 to 7 point leads in the first half, the Thunder pushed to a larger advantage to open the second half, going on a 12-1 run to open the 3rd quarter. Nemaha Central switched up their defense to a triangle-and-two that locked down Elffner and Darcy Lierz, which stalled the team's offense, helping the Thunder hold Hiawatha to 9 total field goals in the game. With the team's top two scorers shackled, Josie Delaney stepped up for the Hawks, scoring 13 of her 14 points in the second half.
Entering the 4th quarter up 38-28, the Thunder kept Hiawatha off-balance over the final 8 minutes, finding open passing lanes for easy baskets and forcing the Hawks into rushed or uncomfortable shots. When Hiawatha did get open shots, they struggled to convert, cutting off any hope of a comeback, despite an urgent defensive effort. Despite their tough luck from the floor, the Lady Hawks kept themselves in the game from the opening tip by putting in solid work at the free throw line, hitting of 18 of 25 from the stripe in the game.
Adding to Delaney's 14, senior Darcy Lierz put up 12, with 10 coming from the free throw line, while Elffner and Kenzie Nelson scored 6 points each and Alija Contrares pitched in with 4.
The Lady Red Hawks wrap their season with a 13-9 record, while the 20-2 Thunder will take on Riley County in Saturday's Sub-State championship back at Marysville.
