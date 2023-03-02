Red Hawk logo

It was an emotional end of the season for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as the team traveled to Marysville to take part in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Sub-State tournament against the Nemaha Central Thunder.  Hiawatha put together a strong first half, but saw the Thunder pull away over the final two quarters to end the Red Hawks' year with a 53-42 loss.

The Lady Hawks looked to have the right recipe to upset Nemaha Central in the early-going, as the Hawks grabbed the early 5-1 lead after Abbie Elffner opened the game with a big three-pointer.  The Thunder then went on a run of their own, storming from behind to take a 10-5 lead, before the Hawks regained the lead at 13-11.  Nemaha Central tied things up at 13-13 at the end of the 1st quarter, and the two squads continued to trade leads throughout the 2nd, with Elffner breaking the tie with an early three.  Hiawatha scored came back from down 21-16 to close Nemaha's lead to 25-22 at the half.

