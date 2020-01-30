For a game that looked easily in hand through much of the contest, Tuesday night’s Hiawatha Invitational very nearly turned into a nightmare for the 4th-seeded Lady Red Hawks, but the girls survived an errant last second three pointer from the Bears to hold on for a 32-30 win.
Hiawatha jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the game and led 9-4 after the first quarter, and were the much more active and aggressive team in the early going, as the Hawks pushed around the Bears at both ends of the floor. After Sarah Madsen handled much of the scoring in the first, the Red Hawks opened up their lead at the half, going up 16-9 at the break, with Kate Madsen and Josie Delaney scoring key baskets to help build the advantage.
The Saint Mary’s squad was able to collect themselves before the third quarter, cutting the Hiawatha lead down to 2 by the end of the frame and using the Red Hawks’ aggressiveness to their advantage, as the score stood at 21-19 entering the final frame. The Bears eventually tied the score at 22-22 early in the fourth quarter, but Hiawatha was able to steady themselves, running out on an 8-1 run, but a pair of technical fouls inside of a minute with just three minutes left on the clock swung the momentum back to the Saint Mary’s corner. The Bears were able to narrow the lead to 2, and on a couple of nice swing passes, found a wide opener shooter in the corner with the clock expiring, but the shot rimmed out, sending the Hawks into the right side of the bracket for a second round matchup with top-seeded Jackson Heights on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Sarah Madsen finished with 13 points to lead the team, while Kate Madsen and Darcy Lierz added 5 each, Delaney pitched in 4, Bailey Pierce scored 3 and Clara Lindstrom contributed 2. The win pushed Hiawatha’s season mark to 4-4.
Check the Hiawatha World Facebook and website on Friday for tournament updates.
