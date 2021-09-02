Starting off a season with lofty expectations against a familiar nemesis could be a difficult task, but the Lady Red Hawk volleyball squad visited Big 7 giant Nemaha Central on Tuesday, and put their best foot forward on the 2021 season, knocking off Nemaha and Royal Valley to kick off their year.
After starting off their year with a perfect tournament against some big name schools, Nemaha Central loomed large for the Red Hawks, but the Hiawatha squad picked up where they left off over the summer, continuing their winning ways against the Seneca school, earning a 25-14, 25-23 win. The Lady Hawks also soured the night for Royal Valley, hanging tough for a 25-19, 28-26 win.
The junior varsity put in a solid night’s work as well, knocking off Royal Valley by scores of 25-11, 25-21. The JV Hawks were not able to get past Nemaha Central, falling 25-11, 25-14. The C-team had similar luck, putting in a good night, picking up a 25-10, 25-13 win over the Panthers and dropping their match with Nemaha by a score of 25-15, 25-9.
Next up for the Lady Red Hawks as they look to continue their hot start will be a Big 7 triangular at Jeff West next Tuesday.
