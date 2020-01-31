A slow start and late misses are the only things that stood between the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks playing in their home tournament’s title game, as they came up just short against the top-seeded Jackson Heights Cobras on Thursday evening, dropping a nail-biter of a 35-30 game.
The Red Hawks refused to give up, even after going down 9-0 by the time the buzzer sounded at the end of the first quarter. Hiawatha came out firing in the second quarter, going on a 9-0 run of their own, with Bailey Pierce and Clara Lindstrom delivering big shots from deep in the frame and the team hit 6 of 8 free throws to bring the score to 19-14 at the break.
Hiawatha’s defense picked up the pace in the second half, as the Hawks began to frustrate the Cobras and cutting the Jackson Heights lead to 1 entering the fourth quarter, at 25-24. The teams went back and forth throughout the fourth, with Kate Madsen tying the game 27-27 for the first time on a three pointer at the 5:30 mark of the fourth. Four straight Cobra points provided some breathing room, but the Hawks kept clawing and had multiple opportunities to tie the game up or take the lead in the final minutes. Unfortunately for the home team, the buckets became very hard to come by, as the team took some good shots but could not find the bottom of the net enough to close out the comeback, surrendering the final four points at the free throw line.
Bailey Pierce’s 8 points led the Hawks on the night, with Clara Lindstrom adding 7. Kate Madsen pitched in 5 to the effort, Jaye Hrencher scored 3 and Sarah Madsen, Lakyn Leupold and Darcy Lierz scored 2 each and Callyn Pavlish scored 1.
Jackson Heights moves on to the title game against Marysville, while Hiawatha will play Maranatha on Saturday at 1 p.m. for 3rd place.
