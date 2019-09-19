Saturdays are getting busier for high school volleyball teams, as tournament season in full gear, and Hiawatha joined in the fray last Saturday, as the girls traveled to Seneca for the Nemaha Central Invitational. The Lady Red Hawks put up a good showing, but finished just short of bracket play.
The girls split their pool play rounds, dropping nail-biters to each of the eventual pool winners, and beating everyone else. The Hawks punched with the Atchison girls in the early going, with a back and forth game eventually going Hiawatha’s way for a 27-25 win, followed by a pair of Atchison victories by 25-22 and 25-15 scores. The girls looked sharp against Marysville, as well, grabbing the first game by a 25-23 score, but were bested in the final two games by scores of 25-22, 25-15.
Their toughest competition out of the way, the girls cruised by Pleasant Ridge by marks of 25-20, 25-15, then dispatched Riverside by scores of 25-15, 25-19. Despite a 6-4 game record on the day, the split losses against Marysville and Atchison cost the Hawks a shot at bracket play, where the teams they lost to would each lose in the first round to eventual runner-up Nemaha Central and tournament champion Sabetha.
On Tuesday night, the Hawks traveled to Perry Lecompton to take part in a triangular with Perry and Baldwin. Hiawatha jumped out ahead of the hosting Kaws, picking up a 25-22 win in game one of their match, but fell in the second two games by scores of 25-20 and 25-18. The Baldwin club put up a good fight, but the Hawks finished them off in the end, picking up the 25-23, 25-22 win.
Hiawatha now sits at 4-5 overall and 1-2 in Big 7 play as they head into the weekend of the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament this Saturday.
