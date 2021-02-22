The Hiawatha Red Hawks played a pair of games on Friday and Saturday, hosting the Perry Lecompton Kaws, then traveling to Royal Valley over the weekend. The Lady Red Hawks split their games, knocking off Perry and falling to Royal Valley, while the boys were unable to pick up a win against either Big 7 foe.
The girls overcame an early deficit against the Kaws, taking the lead early in the second quarter and never looking back. Hiawatha led 19-13 at the half, then stretched that to 36-25 by the end of the third, and finished things off with a 51-35 win. Clara Lindstrom led the team with 18 points, with Darcy Lierz adding 10, Sarah Madsen adding 9, Josie Delaney scoring 6, Lakyn Leupold contributing 4, and Kate Mdsen and Abby Elffner pitching in with 2 points each.
At Royal Valley on Saturday, the Lady Red Hawks fought hard to stay in the game against the Panthers, hanging in to the tune of a 20-14 first quarter deficit, but Royal Valley stretched it to a 10-point lead by halftime. The Panthers stretched their lead to 51-37 heading into the fourth, and while Hiawatha cut into the lead, Royal Valley still grabbed the 64-54 win. Hiawatha now sits at 10-9 on the year, and will need to knock off Sabetha in the Round House on Tuesday night to clinch a winning regular season.
At home on Friday night, the boys had a hard time getting their whole offense rolling against the Kaws, as Austin Coffelt and Carson Gilbert provided the entirety of the team’s scoring through the first three quarters. The Hawks trailed 22-11 after one and 33-19 at the half. In the fourth, Alex Rockey and Trent Kolb each got in the action on the offensive end, but Perry finished off the 63-44 win. Coffelt led the team with 19 points, with Gilbert scoring 14, Rockey pitching in 9 and Alex Rockey adding 2.
The following day, Hiawatha ran into a motivated Royal Valley squad looking to wrap up their second consecutive Big 7 title. The Panthers ran out to a 20-10 lead after a quarter, then pushed that to 35-20 lead at the half. The Red Hawks found themselves in a 20-point hole heading into the fourth quarter, and wound up on the losing end of the 66-43 final. The loss moved Hiawatha’s record to 4-14 on the season, with a make up game against Centralia scheduled for Monday and a home game against Sabetha on Tuesday.
