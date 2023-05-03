The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks played a pair of doubleheaders this week, and the girls split the first set at Perry Lecompton, then fell in both matches against Jeff West at home on Monday night for Senior Night.

In the opener at Perry a game that was close early went from a 2-2 tie after the top of the 3rd to a blowout win for the Kaws after a 9-run inning put Hiawatha in a big hole.  Perry pushed ahead for the 16-5 win in 5 innings. Darcy Lierz finished 2 for 3 at the plate, scoring once and smacking 2 doubles, while Grace Jones, Grace Morey and Paige Campbell each knocked in RBIs.

