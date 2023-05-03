The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks played a pair of doubleheaders this week, and the girls split the first set at Perry Lecompton, then fell in both matches against Jeff West at home on Monday night for Senior Night.
In the opener at Perry a game that was close early went from a 2-2 tie after the top of the 3rd to a blowout win for the Kaws after a 9-run inning put Hiawatha in a big hole. Perry pushed ahead for the 16-5 win in 5 innings. Darcy Lierz finished 2 for 3 at the plate, scoring once and smacking 2 doubles, while Grace Jones, Grace Morey and Paige Campbell each knocked in RBIs.
The Hawks kept Perry in check in game two, breaking a late tie with a 3-run 7th to take an 8-5 lead, and shutting down the Kaws in the final half inning. Laura Lierz went 2 for 3, scoring 3 times, knocking in 2 RBIs, hitting a double and drawing a walk. Campbell belted 3 RBIs, while Morey smacked a solo homer. Annika Reschke pitched for the team, locking down Perry late to pick up the win.
With emotions running on high on Monday night, the Hawks saw the Jeff West Tigers come to Bruning Park and dictate the course of both games, sending Hiawatha's record to 8-10 by knocking off the Hawks by scores of 19-3 and 16-8.
The Red Hawks are in the Silver Lake 3A Regional, and currently sit tied for 4th with Jeff West, as both teams have an 8-10 record.
