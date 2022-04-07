The Hiawatha softball squad was back in action this week, taking on the Horton Chargers and then getting into Big 7 play with a doubleheader against Perry Lecompton.
On Friday afternoon, the Red Hawks helped Horton celebrate their first ever contest, with Hiawatha turning in an impressive performance in a 28-2 win. Sydney Johansen led the team, going 5-5 at the plate, adding 3 runs, 6 RBIs, 2 doubles and a stolen base. Grace Jones was 4-4 with 5 runs, 5 RBIs and 2 doubles, while Kyndra Lay finished 4-4 with 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 walk, a triple and 3 stolen bases, Grace Morey was 3-4 with 2 runs, 4 RBIs and a double, and Darcy Lierz finished 2-3 with 4 runs, 1 RBI a walk and a stolen base. Brynn Williams pitched for the Lady Hawks, picking up the win while striking out 7, walking 4 and giving up just 1 hit.
Back on the field on Monday, Hiawatha opened with a 14-9 win over the visiting Kaws to grab the victory in their first Big 7 game of the season. Down 7-4 entering the bottom of the 7th, the Red Hawks exploded for 10 runs in the inning to push for the win. Jones finished 2-3 at the plate with 2 runs, 3 RBIs, a walk, 2 stolen bases and a home run. Morey also knocked a homer over the fence, going 1-3 for the game with a run, 2 RBIs, a walk and 3 stolen bases. Paige Campbell was 3-3 with 2 runs, 3 RBIs, a walk, a triple and a stolen base, with Hannah Twombly finishing 1-3 with 2 runs, an RBI, a walk, a double and 3 stolen bases. Williams and Annika Reschke pitched for Hiawatha, as the Hawks hung on for the win.
In the final game of the night, Hiawatha ceded a big late inning after building the early lead, falling 13-8. Lakyn Leupold went 2-3 with a run, an RBI and a double, while Williams was 1-4 with a run and 2 RBIs, Morey finished 2-4, Lierz added 3 walks, 1 hit and 6 stolen bases, Jones walked and stole a base and Twombly walked twice, scored a run and stole 3 bases. Johansen, Reschke and Maddy Simmons pitched the game for the Red Hawks.
Coach Cyndi Florence said her team is getting better every day. “The girls have ignited that needed chemistry to compete as a team,” said Florence. “Keeping that positive mindset brings positive things that we are seeing in all of them!”
The Lady Hawks are now 2-5 on the season, with a date with Nemaha Central on tap for later this week.
