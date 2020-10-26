The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team took a major step forward in 2020, as moments of good play in previous seasons stretched into prolonged periods of outstanding play this year.
The team’s core of underclassmen gelled this season in a way that they had not in the past, as the Red Hawks’ record jumped from 15-17 a year ago to 19-12.
The fact that some of the best volleyball being played in the state can be found in northeast Kansas makes that growth all the more impressive, but in times like Saturday’s Sub-State tournament in St. Mary’s, it can create problems. With only two teams in the tournament with a losing record, Hiawatha fell all the way to the 6th seed, where they faced off against the Nemaha Central Thunder.
After knocking off the Thunder to capture the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament, the Nemaha squad returned the favor with a pair of wins late in the season, so the Hawks entered Saturday with an opportunity to even up the season score between the schools and move on to the Sub-State semifinal. But Nemaha proved too much to handle on that given day, sending Hiawatha home and ending their season with a 25-14, 25-21 win.
The Hawks boast a roster that should return nearly every player who played significant minutes this season in 2021, which should bode well for what could be a very exciting season for the rising squad.
