The Doniphan West High School Lady Mustangs cross country team earned a top spot at the 1A state meet -- earning second place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Victoria, Kan. Sand Plum Nature Trail.
This makes the third consecutive year for the team to bring home a state trophy, as they were the champions in 2019 and 2020.
Individual results for the Mustangs are as follows: Elle Williams, 2nd; Claire Cole, 11th; Aly Gobin, 53rd; Emma Albers, 61st; Cassidy Blanton, 62nd; Lilly Clark, 66th; and Lena Leatherman, 67th.
The girls are coached by Keith Edmonds.
