The Lady Mustangs have advanced to the second round of the substate tournament after defeating Troy 71-23 at home on Thursday, Feb. 25. They will next play Frankfort at Centralia on Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m. The winner of that game earns a place in the championship game on Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m.
Scoring in the Troy game: Myah Olson 23 (7 three pointers), Avery Weathersbee 10, Chloe Clevenger 8, Claire Cole 8, Jaiden Taylor 4, Sydney Smith 4, Sadie Leach 4, Malaina Whetstine 3, Kyra Johnson 3, Kinlee Whestine 2, Heidi Leach 2.
The Mustang boys saw their season come to an end during the first round of sub-state with a 48-60 loss to Centralia. Scoring for the Mustangs were Lafe Blevins 19, Trent Spiker 17, Kole Franken 8, Creighton Johnson 4.
