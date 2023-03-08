A first round opponent like Central Plains may seem like a State basketball death sentence, but for the Doniphan West Lady Mustang basketball squad and Coach Perry Smith, belief was never and issue.
The Mustangs entered the game with a plan, and stuck to it to a T, jumping out to an early lead and keeping the pressure on to earn the 60-40 win in Wednesday night's Kansas Class 1A State Tournament quarterfinal round.
Playing at Dodge City's United Wireless Arena, Doniphan West flipped the script on the Oilers, playing faster than anticipated and putting pressure on the Central Plains squad that had won 8-straight Class 1A State Championships in a row entering this season. Brenna Edie hassled the returning Class 1A-II girls Player of the Year Brynna Hammeke into 3 fouls in the 1st quarter, sending the Oilers' best player to the bench early in the game, as Doniphan West leaned on their defense and offensive rebounding to take a 22-12 lead after a quarter. Katie Johnson had 3 big blocks in the frame to help the Mustangs shut down the Central Plains attack.
The pace and scoring slowed down a big in the 2nd quarter, but it was still the Doniphan West defense that dictated the flow of the game, as the Lady Mustangs took a 33-19 lead into halftime.
It was more of the same after the break, with Hammeke picking up her 4th foul early in the 3rd quarter, and the Mustangs cruised to a 45-29 lead entering the 4th quarter. Energy remained high for Doniphan West in the final quarter, with Coach Smith's squad never letting up on the pressure and stretching their final lead to 60-40 for the win, which guarantees at least two more games in the tournament for the Mustangs.
Moving on in the tourney, Doniphan West will take on the top-seeded Norwich Eagles, who bring a record of 20-2 into the State Semifinal on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.
