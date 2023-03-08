Substate

After receiving the championship plaque: Front: manager Jhett Keller, Lena Leatherman, Claire Cole, Kyra Johnson, Avery Weathersbee, Brennah Edie, Malaina Whetstine. Back: assistant coach Jim Leatherman, Brooklyn Denton, Melissa Schurr, assistant coach Dallas Keller, Ali Foster, Belle Smith, Katie Johnson, manager Malle Meyer, Ava Gladhart, Brooklyn Rawles, Emmyjo Whetstine, manager Andi Foster, Kya Keller, head coach Perry Smith.

 By Marla Taylor

A first round opponent like Central Plains may seem like a State basketball death sentence, but for the Doniphan West Lady Mustang basketball squad and Coach Perry Smith, belief was never and issue.

The Mustangs entered the game with a plan, and stuck to it to a T, jumping out to an early lead and keeping the pressure on to earn the 60-40 win in Wednesday night's Kansas Class 1A State Tournament quarterfinal round.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.