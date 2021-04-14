For Doniphan West's second track meet of the season, the Lady Mustangs dominated the scoring with 171, winning first place at Oskaloosa, and the boys came in at fifth place with 70 points.
Girls' results: 100 m: Allie Horner 4th, Avery Weathersbee 5th; 100 m hurdles: Claire Cole 2nd, Taygen Reno 3rd, Allie Horner 5th; 1600 m: Chloe Clevenger 1st; 200 m: Taygen Reno 2nd, Jaiden Taylor 3rd, Ava Gladhart 5th; 300 m hurdles: Claire Cole 2nd; 3200 m: Lilly Clark 6th; 4x100 relay: Ava Gladhart, Malaina Whetstine, Taygen Reno, Avery Weathersbee 3rd; 4x400 relay: Avery Weathersbee, Claire Cole, Elle Williams, Emma Albers 1st; 4x800 relay: Chloe Clevenger, Elle Williams, Lena Leatherman, Emma Albers 1st; 400 m: Emma Albers 2nd, Kyra Johnson 3rd, Heidi Leach 5th; 800 m: Elle Williams 1st, Ali Foster 6th; discus: Sadie Leach 2nd, Alyssa Amos 6th; high jump: Claire Cole 1st, Kyra Johnson 2nd, Allie Horner 3rd; long jump: Taygen Reno 4th, Ava Gladhart 5th; shot: Sadie Leach 1st, Malaina Whetstine 2nd; triple jump: Ava Gladhart 4th.
Boys' results: 100 m: Kole Franken 3rd; 200 m: Trent Spiker 1st; 4x400 relay: Kole Franken, Creighton Johnson, Lafe Blevins, Trent Spiker 3rd; 4x100 relay: Lafe Blevins, Van Crowley, Kole Franken, Hunter Smith 2nd; 400 m: Creighton Johnson 3rd; discus: Riley Schuneman 3rd; high jump: Lafe Blevins 2nd, Hunter Smith 6th; long jump: Trent Spiker 3rd, Lafe Blevins 4th; shot: Riley Schuneman 3rd, Cooper Clark 5th; triple jump: Hunter Smith 6th.
