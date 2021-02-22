The Lady Mustangs earned two more wins last week, beating Wetmore 42-40 on Thursday, Feb. 18, and Linn 70-44 on Friday, Feb. 19.
Scoring against Wetmore: Avery Weathersbee 14, Chloe Clevenger 10, Myah Olson 8, Sadie Leach 4, Kinlee Whetstine 3, Kyra Johnson 2, and Sydney Smith 1.
Scoring against Linn: Weathersbee 15, Claire Cole 14, Jaiden Taylor 14, Olson 12, Clevenger 6, Malaina Whetstine 3, Heidi Leach 2, Sadie Leach 2, Smith 2.
The Mustang boys lost to Wetmore 32-35 and 28-31.
Scoring against Wetmore: Trent Spiker 13, Lafe Blevins 10, Broc Leatherman 5, Creighton Johnson 2, Kole Franken 2.
Scoring against Linn: Spiker 9, Johnson 7, Blevins 5, Leatherman 4, Franken 3.
Mustang basketball ends its regular season schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 23, hosting Troy.
Headed into the post season, the girls are the #2 seed for the sub-state and will host Troy for the first round on Thursday, Feb. 25. The winner of that game will advance to the semi finals, which will be played at Centralia on Thursday, March 4.
The boys' first round will be played on Friday, Feb. 26 against Centralia at Centralia. The winner of that game will advance to play Clifton-Clyde on Friday, March 5 at Centralia.
The sub-state championship games are scheduled to be at Centralia on Saturday, March 6. The girls' championship game will be played at 2 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.