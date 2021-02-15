The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs improved to 13-3, posting wins over Onaga (67-39) and Hanover (47-43) last week.
Scoring against Onaga: Myah Olson 12, Jaiden Taylor 11, Sydney Smith 8, Chloe Clevenger 7, Avery Weathersbee 7, Malaina Whetstine 6, Kinlee Whetstine 6, Heidi Leach 4, Sadie Leach 4, Kyra Johnson 2.
Scoring against Hanover: Clevenger 13, Taylor 13, Weathersbee 10, M. Whetstine 5, Olson 3, Sadie Leach 2, Smith 1.
The Mustang boys went last week 1-1, defeating Onaga 40-27 and losing to Hanover 35-66.
Scoring against Onaga: Trent Spiker 18, Lafe Blevins 8, Creighton Johnson 8, Broc Leatherman 3, Brody Jeschke 2, Kole Franken 1.
Scoring against Hanover: Spiker 12, Blevins 12, Leatherman 5, Franken 3, Johnson 3.
As the regular season comes to a close, the Mustangs are scheduled to play at Wetmore on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Linn on Friday, Feb. 9, and at home against Troy on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
