A third place finish in the 1A-Division I state tournament is an achievement the Doniphan West girls' basketball team and their fans can proudly remember forever.
The team began the state tournament on the road at Little River (20-3) for quarterfinals on Monday, March 8. After a slow first-half start, the Mustangs' run game started clicking in the second half and they dominated Little River 57-44.
Playing the quarterfinal game on one team's home court is not typical for the state tournament but was part of COVID regulations. Interestingly, 24 of the 28 girls' teams in all classes that advanced to the final four had the home court advantage. D-West was just one of the four that won on the road.
With just one day of rest and preparation after defeating Little River, the team headed to Dodge City on Wednesday as the number two seed and were set to play Norwich on Thursday at 7 p.m. From the get-go, the Mustangs jumped out to take the lead and went into halftime with the advantage. But Norwich came out in the second half with a strong inside game and rallied to hand D-West a 49-54 loss.
Due to COVID restrictions set by KSHSAA, no third place game was to take place between D-West and Hodgeman County-Jetmore, the other losing team. Instead, immediately after the Norwich game, the girls were recognized as a third place team, and each girl was handed a medal and given a hug by coach Perry Smith.
Yes, it was disappointing for the season to end with the loss, but the girls have made D-West history and had an amazing season that ended with 20 wins and four losses. They have made their community proud.
Senior Kinlee Whetstine shared how special the state experience was to her.
"Throughout my four years of high school, competing at the state basketball level was one of the coolest things I have ever experienced. The intensity of a state game is insane," she said.
"This year has brought so many great memories with my team, coaches, and community," Whetstine added. "I am forever grateful to be part of such an outstanding program. I will always be a Mustang!"
Senior Sadie Leach also reflected on the season and making it to state.
"We've worked hard and followed the same two goals--play as a team and get better--for four short years. I couldn't have asked for a better school, community, or teammates to be there with me throughout the whole season. I will forever cherish all of the memories of state basketball," she said.
Heidi Leach, senior, said this team has become like family to her.
"I have become so close with every one of these girls. My love for this team and only strengthened during the sub state win and state experience. This is what players dream of and my dream came true my senior year."
"My team is goofy sometimes, crazy most of the time, but most importantly, they share the same love for basketball," Leach continued. "I'm so thankful to have gone through this journey with them and have no doubt there are more good things to come for D-West girls' basketball. When I walked off the court at state, my heart was proud. Being part of such a talented team was a gift. I assumed my role and played my part to bring home the third place trophy. These memories will last a lifetime!
Junior Jaiden Taylor said she feels blessed to have been a part of this close-knit basketball team.
"We all played as a team and got better every day to work towards our number one goal, making it to Dodge City," she said. "It was surreal to be the first girls' basketball team from D-West to make it to state. The memories made at state will last forever."
"The seniors will be missed greatly," Taylor said. "But we will definitely be back [to state]."
Kyra Johnson, sophomore, agreed that playing at state was an amazing experience. One standout memory for her is playing in the United Wireless Arena and having so many hometown fans cheering.
"I'm super proud of our team this year," she said, "We worked so hard to get to state and we finally made it for the first time in the history of girls basketball at D-West. I know we will be back next year."
Sophomore Avery Weathersbee is grateful for the opportunities that resulted from the team's hard work.
"This season was very fun and one that will be remembered. I built stronger relationships with all my teammates and got to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Our hard work, sweat, and tears were worth it."
Freshman Lena Leatherman reflected on the entire year and state experience. "All year, coach Smith constantly reminded us about 'Making it to Dodge City.' After every practice Coach would ask, "Who's the best team in the state?" and everyone would respond with 'We are!'"
One of the highlights of the state tournament for Leatherman was being in the United Wireless Arena.
"It was so beautiful--it felt like a dream. I felt like a college player stepping onto the spotless court," she said. "The game was so fun to watch and we kept fighting until the end. Even though we left with a hard loss, we were proud of how far we've come."
"Getting third place the first time you've been to state is something to be proud of!"Leatherman continued. "Even with a pandemic going on, our community was so supportive and they really put in so much time and effort that they don't get enough credit. I'm so excited to see the future of our team and I'm really looking forward to hopefully going back to Dodge and taking a state title!"
Before the season even began, it was not even certain if basketball in Kansas would even happen--due to COVID. KSHSAA and league officials from all schools across the state debated if it was safe to have a season or if the season should be delayed, or if spectators should even be allowed.
With just two spectators per participant, the season began on time, and the girls started winning and getting better. Finally, at the end of January, more spectators could attend. The team made it through the season without having to quarantine, while many opponents did not. The only game they were unable to play was the regular season game with Valley Heights.
The only other losses came from Valley Heights and Hanover in the TVL tournament and to Centralia in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.