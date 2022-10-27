Doniphan West Mustang volleyball is headed to the state tournament--a first in DWHS volleyball history! They earned this trip after winning the sub-state tournament at Centralia, first defeating Onaga (25-16, 25-19) and then Centralia (25-11, 19-25, 25-19) in the championship.
"We knew our sub-state was going to be daunting with the anticipation of having to beat Centralia on their home court and for the third time this season," head coach Andrea Keller said. "I could not be more proud of our team for playing as physically and mentally tough as they did. We were truly elated to walk away victorious!"
The 1A division I state tournament is at Dodge City, and the girls are seeded #6 with their 34-5 record.
"We are seeded lower than we would like; however, we are ready because our strength of schedule is incredibly difficult," Keller said.
To prepare for the tournament, Keller said the team will continue to work hard in preparation. And she knows they will continue to be supported by a terrific fan base.
"We are genuinely looking forward to this experience, and I am so happy for these hard-working girls to get this opportunity. They have earned it!"
The girls will compete in pool play on Friday, Oct. 28 against #3 Pretty Prairie at 3:30 p.m., #2 Sylvan-Lucas at 6:30 p.m., and #7 St. Francis at 7:30 p.m. The top two teams will advance to play semi-finals and finals on Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
