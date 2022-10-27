Doniphan West Mustang volleyball is headed to the state tournament--a first in DWHS volleyball history! They earned this trip after winning the sub-state tournament at Centralia, first defeating Onaga (25-16, 25-19) and then Centralia (25-11, 19-25, 25-19) in the championship.

"We knew our sub-state was going to be daunting with the anticipation of having to beat Centralia on their home court and for the third time this season," head coach Andrea Keller said. "I could not be more proud of our team for playing as physically and mentally tough as they did. We were truly elated to walk away victorious!"

