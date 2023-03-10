Substate

By Marla Taylor

After receiving the championship plaque: Front: manager Jhett Keller, Lena Leatherman, Claire Cole, Kyra Johnson, Avery Weathersbee, Brennah Edie, Malaina Whetstine. Back: assistant coach Jim Leatherman, Brooklyn Denton, Melissa Schurr, assistant coach Dallas Keller, Ali Foster, Belle Smith, Katie Johnson, manager Malle Meyer, Ava Gladhart, Brooklyn Rawles, Emmyjo Whetstine, manager Andi Foster, Kya Keller, head coach Perry Smith.

 By Marla Taylor

The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs will continue their run in the Kansas Class 1A DI State Playoffs, as the girls knocked off the top-seeded Norwich Eagles on Friday afternoon by a score of 52-38, avenging their loss in the playoffs two years ago, and moving into Saturday’s Championship game.

The Mustangs faced serious adversity early in the contest, as the Eagles ran out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and maintained that advantage throughout the 1st quarter. Doniphan West was getting good looks at the basket, but could not get their shots to fall, and found themselves entering the 2nd down 11-4. Norwich continued to broaden the gap in the 2nd, jumping out to a 12-point lead, but it was clear that the Eagles were wearing down in the face of Doniphan West’s up-tempo style and press.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.