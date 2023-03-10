The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs will continue their run in the Kansas Class 1A DI State Playoffs, as the girls knocked off the top-seeded Norwich Eagles on Friday afternoon by a score of 52-38, avenging their loss in the playoffs two years ago, and moving into Saturday’s Championship game.
The Mustangs faced serious adversity early in the contest, as the Eagles ran out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and maintained that advantage throughout the 1st quarter. Doniphan West was getting good looks at the basket, but could not get their shots to fall, and found themselves entering the 2nd down 11-4. Norwich continued to broaden the gap in the 2nd, jumping out to a 12-point lead, but it was clear that the Eagles were wearing down in the face of Doniphan West’s up-tempo style and press.
The Lady Mustangs began to chip away at the lead, and found themselves within a possession late in the second, but entered halftime trailing 23-19. On the other side of the break, the Eagles held Doniphan West at bay for the majority of the 3rd, opening with a 6-0 run, but the Mustangs stormed back, closing out the quarter with a basket to take their first lead of the game by the score of 30-29.
It was all Doniphan West in the 4th, as the Mustangs laid it on, exploding for 22 points as the completely gassed Norwich squad watched their 22-2 season spin down the drain. Malaina Whetstine led the Lady Mustangs to their 20th win of the year, scoring 15 of her team-leading 17 points in the second half. Avery Weathersbee pitched in with 12 points, followed by 9 from Katie Johnson, 8 from Brennah Edie and 6 from Claire Cole.
Doniphan West will await the winner of Friday night’s semi-final between Twin Valley foe Frankfort and Quinter, both of whom sit at 21-3 on the year. The winner of that game will tip off against the Mustangs on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. from United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.