The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs' volleyball season has come to an end, not as they hoped - with a trip to the state playoffs, but they can be proud of being sub-state runners up.
The Mustangs were seeded third in the sub-state, which was at Centralia on Saturday, Oct. 24, and the girls came ready to battle their way to the finals. Their first match of the day was against Troy, and the Mustangs won 25-13, 25-7.
Next up was Frankfort. It was a three-set match of leads changing back and forth. Every serve, pass, set, hit, dig, and block was important, as the scores were close: 23-25, 25-22, 26-24. The win was a huge celebration.
The finals brought together the Centralia Panthers and the DWHS Mustangs. In their previous meeting, the Mustangs won in three sets. The first set was close and the Mustangs lost 23-25. The second set was not a close and Centralia won 25-14.
The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a 16-19 record and 6th place in regular season TVL play.
