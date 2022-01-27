The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs placed fourth in the Twin Valley League tournament, defeating Clifton Clyde (54-37), and falling to Centralia (35-57) and Hanover (43-51).
The Mustang boys lost their first round to Blue Valley, sending them to the consolation games, where they battled and beat both Valley Heights (57-54) and Linn (53-52 OT) to go 2-1 for the week.
Girls scoring against Clifton Clyde: Jaiden Taylor 17, Malaina Whetstine 12, Claire Cole 10, Kyra Johnson 7, Sydney Smith 4, Avery Weathersbee 4.
Girls scoring against Centralia: Cole 13, Smith 8, Whetstine 5, Weathersbee 4, Johnson 3, Taylor 2.
Girls scoring against Hanover: Weathersbee 15, Cole 10, Taylor 9, Whetstine 6, Johnson 2, Smith 1.
Scoring for the boys was not available.
Next up on the schedule for the Mustangs is a road trip to Blue Valley on Friday, Jan. 28, and they are scheduled to host Axtell on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
