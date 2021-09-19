For the third straight season, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team has hoisted their own trophy following the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament, as the Hawks swept their way through the competition on Saturday.
The Lady Red Hawks were grouped with Troy, Bishop Seabury, Doniphan West and Lafayette in pool play. Hiawatha was a buzz saw in action within the pool, rattling off four wins in a row in straight sets. Earning the top seed from their pool, the Hawks lined up against the 2nd seed out of the opposite grouping, facing off with Jefferson County North in the semi-finals. Once again, the Hawks dispatched the opponent in front of them, putting the Chargers down in straight sets, and setting up an HIT Championship round with Centralia.
The top team in the opposite pool, the Lady Tigers entered the game with confidence, but the Lady Hawks proved once again that they are a team on a mission, winning the match in just two sets 25-18 and a 25-23 nailbiter, and laying claim to their third straight HIT trophy.
The Lady Red Hawks are now 16-2 on the season, as well as 6-0 in Big 7 League play, and will host a match with Royal Valley on Tuesday night. It was also announced on Friday that the Lady Red Hawk C team earned 2nd place in their tournament at Marysville last weekend.
