The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks soared to a 51-40 win over Jackson Heights in Saturday's HIT championship game.
The win gave the Lady Red Hawks their first championship of their own invitational since 2017 and handed the Lady Cobras their first loss of the season.
The Lady Red Hawks flew past St. Marys Tuesday and ACCHS Thursday on their way to the championship game.
Hiawatha was on top 13-11 after the first quarter and held a 30-21 lead at half. The Lady Cobras came back in the third a little, outscoring the Lady Red Hawks 12-8, but Hiawatha finished strong in the fourth 13-7 for the final win.
Clara Lindstrom put up 21 points, Darcy Lierz added 10, Abby Elffner 9, Lakyn Leupold 4, Sarah Madsen 3, Josie Delaney and Bailey Pierce 2.
Darcy Lierz, Abby Elffner and Clara Lindstrom were all selections for the All Tournament Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.