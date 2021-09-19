It was an exciting day of volleyball at the Hiawatha High School Round House as the Lady Red Hawks went undefeated in their invitational tournament to take the championship.
Hiawatha beat each of their teams in just two sets - taking pool play wins over Troy, Bishop Seabury, Doniphan West and Lafayette. In bracket play, Hiawatha defeated Jefferson County North in the semi-finals and went on to take on Centralia in the championship game as D-West and JCN battled for third on the other court.
The Lady Red Hawks finished 6-0 on the day and beat Centralia 25-18 and 25-23 in a nail biter to take the championship! JCN beat Doniphan West in the match up for third.
