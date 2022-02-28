The Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams finished up their regular season slate on Thursday night, making up Tuesday night’s scheduled affair with the Sabetha Bluejays. While the boys team was unable to get past the Jays, the Lady Red Hawks kept Sabetha at arm’s length the entire contest, finishing with the 49-38 win, and in the process, picking up their share of a Big 7 League championship.
The Sabetha boys earned the early upper hand in the late game, taking a 16-10 lead into the second quarter and only built on that, as they stifled Hiawatha’s offense before the half, jumping out to a 30-16 advantage by the break. The Red Hawks inched back in the third, narrowing the lead to 40-29, but could not make the jump in the fourth quarter, as Hiawatha absorbed the 56-43 loss. Joel Bryan led the team with 17 points, with Carson Gilbert adding 9.
The Red Hawks finished the season at 9-11, and will host the Marysville Bulldogs on Monday night in the first round of the Sub-state tournament. A win would move the 4th-seeded Hiawatha squad into the second round on Thursday evening, which will take place in Silver Lake, with the most likely opponent being the top-ranked Royal Valley Panthers.
In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks kept their foot on the gas through three quarters on their way to avenging the team’s first loss of the season. Hiawatha took an early 16-6 lead, and led by a score of 29-15 by halftime, as the Hawks pushed the action and converted from deep. After leading 41-23 heading into the fourth, the Jays made a push in the final quarter, but it was not nearly enough to cut through the Lady Red Hawk lead, as Hiawatha finished with the 49-38 win, behind 16 points from Clara Lindstrom and 12 from Sarah Madsen.
The win brings the Lady Red Hawks’ mark to 17-3 on the year, which earned a co-Big 7 League Championship alongside the Nemaha Central Thunder. The ladies enter their Monday night Sub-state matchup with Marysville as the tournament’s 2nd seed. Facing a tough bracket, a Hiawatha win would move them to Silver Lake on Friday night, where the girls would take on the winner of Nemaha Central and Sabeteha.
(0) comments
