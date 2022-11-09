The longer the new middle school basketball season goes on, the more the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks look like a true force in the Big 7, as the team continued its stellar romp through the league with another pair of impressive wins this week.
On the road at Sabetha, the Red Hawk 8th grade varsity team played their toughest contest of the year, battling a tough Bluejay squad. The Jays offered Hiawatha a solid fight, trailing by just 4 points heading into halftime, but the Hawks stretched that lead in the second half, cruising to the 42-32 win. Kylie Nelson’s 11 points led the team, with Pauly Rockey just behind at 10. The 7th grade girls saw Michaela Williams score 14 points to lead the team in a strong 31-18 win over Sabetha.
The Hawks returned home on Monday night to host the Royal Valley Panthers. The 7th grade team ran the Panthers off the floor from the opening whistle, streaking out to a 20-0 lead to open the contest and sailing to the 39-6 win. The 8th grade put forth a similarly dominant performance, drawing a 23-0 first quarter lead out to a 51-15 win, behind 12 points from Kyndall Nelson, including 3 three-pointers, with Kylie Nelson scoring 10.
The 7th graders now sit at 4-2 on the year and sit at 2nd place in the Big 7 standings, while the 8th grade girls are a perfect 6-0, and tied atop the Big 7 with Perry Lecompton. Those two unbeaten teams will face off in Perry on Monday evening for sole control of the league race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.