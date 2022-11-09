The longer the new middle school basketball season goes on, the more the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks look like a true force in the Big 7, as the team continued its stellar romp through the league with another pair of impressive wins this week.

On the road at Sabetha, the Red Hawk 8th grade varsity team played their toughest contest of the year, battling a tough Bluejay squad. The Jays offered Hiawatha a solid fight, trailing by just 4 points heading into halftime, but the Hawks stretched that lead in the second half, cruising to the 42-32 win. Kylie Nelson’s 11 points led the team, with Pauly Rockey just behind at 10. The 7th grade girls saw Michaela Williams score 14 points to lead the team in a strong 31-18 win over Sabetha.

