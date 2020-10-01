Three weeks remain before postseason play begins for the Lady Red Hawks volleyball team, and the Hiawatha squad keeps on rolling as they ramp up for a chance at the State tournament, as the girls picked up a sweep of Jeff West on Tuesday night.
The Hawks won their 12th and 13th straight matches on Tuesday, as the varsity squad worked a 25-13, 25-9 first game, then came back with another strong 25-10, 25-14 victory in the nightcap. The latest run of wins puts the Hawks at a record of 14-4 on the season, including a 6-2 mark in Big 7 play.
The junior varsity team split the evening with the Tigers, as they fell 25-23, 25-17 in the first match, but came back to win the second 25-13, 25-10. The C Team picked up a 25-22, 25-20 win in their initial match, before dropping a three-set 25-21, 25-27, 15-5 second match.
The Red Hawks were set to host Nemaha Central on Thursday evening.
