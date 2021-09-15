The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball teams continued their winning ways at home Tuesday.
The teams hosted Perry-Lecompton tonight in a double dual and Varsity went 2-0, JV went 2-0, and C team went 1-1.
The Hiawatha varsity will host its invitational on Saturday and are on the road to Royal Valley Tuesday.
