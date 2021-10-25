Despite an outstanding season and all the momentum in the world heading into Saturday’s Sub-state tournament at Sabetha, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team suffered just their fourth loss of the season this weekend in the tournament championship to fall just one win away from the Kansas State tournament.
After knocking off Nemaha Central and earning a Big 7 league title this week, the Red Hawks entered Saturday with the top overall seed in the State play-in tournament. The Hawks opened with Jeff West, and blew the Tigers off the court with a smooth 25-6, 26-10 blowout.
In the semifinal game, Hiawatha took on a game Marysville crew. The Red Hawks overcame a back and forth opening-set loss, falling 29-27 to the Bulldogs, wearing their fiery opponent down over the next two sets and taking the 25-19, 25-14 win, positioning themselves just one win away from punching their ticket to State.
On the bottom half of the bracket, the second-seeded Nemaha Central Thunder breezed through their opening game with Sabetha, then took care of Rossville in straight sets, as well. Early in the season, the Thunder dropped a late-August match up with the Red Hawks by a 25-14, 25-23 score. Nemaha evened up the series a month later, earning the 25-20, 25-19 win to hand the Red Hawks their third loss of the season. The Lady Red Hawks overcame a rough start earlier this month to knock off Nemaha Central and earn a 20-25, 25-21, 25-22 win the in the championship game of the Sabetha Invitational and bump their season mark against their neighboring-county rivals to 2-1.
But it was the Thunder who would get the last laugh, balancing the season match up, and undoing Hiawatha’s hopes of making the State tournament. Nemaha Central overcame a solid effort by the Red Hawks in the first set, taking the 25-20 win. In the second match, the Thunder were able to seal a decisive win, earning the 25-11 victory and clinching their State tournament berth.
The Lady Red Hawks ended the season 38-4 with a Big Seven League title to brag about.
