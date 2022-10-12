The season is nearing its end for the Hiawatha volleyball squad, and with their biggest matches of the year approaching, the Red Hawks had one of their most challenging weeks of the year, as they competed in this weekend’s Atchison tournament, as well as a triangular at Holton against some of the Big 7’s perennial leaders.
At the Atchison tourney, Hiawatha went 2-2, as the Lady Red Hawks dispatched ACCHS, then went 1 for 3 against Paola. The Tigers offered plenty of resistance in their opening round matchup, pushing the Hawks to a 25-22, 25-23 finish, with Hiawatha capturing the hard-fought win. The girls had another tough test next, as Paola also battled the Red Hawks to the final point, but once again the Hawks came away with the 25-22, 25-23 victory. Paola would play themselves into another match up with the Red Hawks, though, and this time, would not be denied. The Hawks grabbed an early set victory in the battle, but ultimately fell 17-25, 25-15, 25-20. The split pushed the teams to a third game, and this time Paola was able to hand Hiawatha a straight-set loss, earning the 25-20, 25-21 win.
After stomaching their first losses in a month, the Red Hawks were back in action on Tuesday night, taking on Sabetha and Holton. Hiawatha opened with a match against Sabetha, coming from behind to erase an early deficit, to take the 25-16 win in the first set, before dropping the second set 25-17. The Red Hawks bounced back in the third set, keeping Sabetha at bay with a 25-21 match-winner.
In the final match of the night, the hosting Holton Wildcats pushed Hiawatha to the brink, as the Hawks earned the 28-26 win, despite facing multiple set points. The Wildcats capitalized on another early lead to secure a third set, picking up the 25-16 win in the second. In the finale, Hiawatha put together a strong effort and closed out the night with a perfect record, taking home the 25-17 win.
The Red Hawks are now 23-5 on the season, with an 11-1 record in the Big 7. The girls will take part in the Sabetha Invitational on Saturday, before taking part in their final regular season action of the season on Monday evening, with a triangular at Riverside. The Red Hawks have been drawn into the Seneca bracket for their 3A Sub-State competition, where they will see a lineup including Nemaha Central, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, ACCHS, Royal Valley, Bishop Ward, Jeff West and Sabetha.
