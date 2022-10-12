Red Hawk logo

The season is nearing its end for the Hiawatha volleyball squad, and with their biggest matches of the year approaching, the Red Hawks had one of their most challenging weeks of the year, as they competed in this weekend’s Atchison tournament, as well as a triangular at Holton against some of the Big 7’s perennial leaders.

At the Atchison tourney, Hiawatha went 2-2, as the Lady Red Hawks dispatched ACCHS, then went 1 for 3 against Paola. The Tigers offered plenty of resistance in their opening round matchup, pushing the Hawks to a 25-22, 25-23 finish, with Hiawatha capturing the hard-fought win. The girls had another tough test next, as Paola also battled the Red Hawks to the final point, but once again the Hawks came away with the 25-22, 25-23 victory. Paola would play themselves into another match up with the Red Hawks, though, and this time, would not be denied. The Hawks grabbed an early set victory in the battle, but ultimately fell 17-25, 25-15, 25-20. The split pushed the teams to a third game, and this time Paola was able to hand Hiawatha a straight-set loss, earning the 25-20, 25-21 win.

