There may never be a right time to lose, but the semifinals of the Sub-state tournament was definitely a rough time for the Hiawatha High School Lady Red Hawks volleyball team to pick up their first loss of the season to the Royal Valley Panthers. The Hawks swept their first round match up, but could not get past the Panthers with the season on the line, bringing a swift close to another strong year for the HHS squad.

Opening the tournament as the 2-seed, Hiawatha opened play on Saturday against Jeff West, and put forth a strong effort, winning in straight sets and keeping the Tigers at arm’s length the entire contest. The Hawks would put the final stamp on Jeff West’s season with the 25-15, 25-14 win.

