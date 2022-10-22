There may never be a right time to lose, but the semifinals of the Sub-state tournament was definitely a rough time for the Hiawatha High School Lady Red Hawks volleyball team to pick up their first loss of the season to the Royal Valley Panthers. The Hawks swept their first round match up, but could not get past the Panthers with the season on the line, bringing a swift close to another strong year for the HHS squad.
Opening the tournament as the 2-seed, Hiawatha opened play on Saturday against Jeff West, and put forth a strong effort, winning in straight sets and keeping the Tigers at arm’s length the entire contest. The Hawks would put the final stamp on Jeff West’s season with the 25-15, 25-14 win.
Hiawatha would then sit and wait to see whether Royal Valley or Sabetha would advance to their semifinal match up. The Panthers would claw their way to a very tight, three-set win over the Bluejays. The maximum effort expended in besting the Jays put Royal Valley in the right mindset, whereas Hiawatha had a hard time getting warmed up again. The Panthers had the Red Hawks on the ropes the entire match, enroute to a 25-16, 25-20 win that brought Hiawatha’s season to a close. Not only was this the first match between the two teams all season that did not go to three sets, it was also the first time Royal Valley had managed to get past the Red Hawks, as Hiawatha was 2-0 against the Panthers during the regular season.
Hiawatha finishes the season at 27-9 after a 38-4 season a year ago. The Lady Red Hawk program has been on a steady rise since Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen took over the squad, so despite losing a strong group of seniors yet again, look for another strong year from Hiawatha next season.
