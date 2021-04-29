The Hiawatha Red Hawk softball team put together a busy week of action, as they played a trio of double headers over the course of six days. On Thursday, the Hawks hosted Riverside on Thursday, then welcomed Holton to town on Monday and traveled to Perry on Tuesday.
The Lady Hawks swept Thursday’s games, sa they hosted the Riverside Cyclones. Hiawatha put together 10-2 and 6-2 wins as the team built on wins over Royal Valley from earlier in the week.
On Monday’s Senior Night, the Red Hawks could not overcome a strong Wildcat offense, falling 12-0 and 19-2. Hiawatha hung around in the first game against Perry Lecompton, falling 9-4, then adding a 6-0 loss to cap the evening.
The Lady Hawks have trips to Sabetha nad Jeff West on tap, than will host Atchison to wrap up the regular season.
