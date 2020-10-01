The Lady Red Hawks tennis squad kept their rackets hot this week, as the team played in three meets in seven days, including back-to-back tournaments.
At the Perry Lecompton Invitational, top singles player Morgan Hurn finished 13th on the day, losing her first two matches to players from Maranatha and Perry, before bouncing back to take a match 8-4 against a Marysville player and 8-4 against a Maranatha foe. Laurel Madere went 0-4 on the day, taking 16th in the second singles spot. Trinidee Gifford and Michaela Gruber went 1-3 on the day, besting a Kansas City Christian group to take 12th, while Cynthia Law and Claire Meisenheimer dropped both of their matches on the day.
Coach Kelsey Hubin said the tournament was a very long day, but felt like her girls came to play.
“They all worked hard and competed,” said Hubin, “We have seen a couple of the teams before and we improved on our matches against them.”
At Lafayette the next day, Hurn was unable to crack the win column in six matches, despite a tough tig-break loss to an Atchison opponent. Madere grabbed a couple wins, knocking off players from Trenton, as well as Atchison. Gruber and Madere picked up a win over an Atchison squad, while Law and Meisenheimer also picked up a win over an Atchison foe.
Hubin said the group played fantastic despite being worn out and sore from back to back tourneys. “A couple of them said they were tired but had fun winning and playing,” said the coach, adding, “That is what you like to hear as a coach.”
Back in action this Tuesday afternoon at Atchison, the competition was limited as one team was forced to drop out of the triangular, but Hubin said mixing up her rotation gave a chance for some less experienced players to get on the court. Meisenheimer took over top singles duties for the day, while Adrianna Jenkins played the second spot. Neither was able to grab a win in their only matchup, but each learned a lot. Ashley Snider and Carlyn Schuetz teamed up for doubles action, and also could not get over the hump, while Kiara Wisdom and Tia Howard for the second doubles spot and won 8-3. Hubin said despite the lack of experience, she saw a lot of effort on the court and made their coach proud.
