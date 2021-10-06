The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team hosted the Holton Wildcats and the Riverside Cyclones on Tuesday night for a Big 7 triangular, and the Hawks continued to roll over their opponents as they approach the postseason.
The Hawks put down the Holton squad by a score of 25-12, 25-13, and put a solid beating on Riverside with a 25-9, 25-16 win. The pair of wins pushed Hiawatha to 11-1 in Big 7 play and 21-3 overall.
The Hawks now sit tied atop the Big 7 rankings with the Nemaha Central Thunder. The two rival teams have split their matchups this season, and could potentially be set for a rubber match in the Sub-state championship at Sabetha later this month.
