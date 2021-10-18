Saturday marked the third meeting of the season - the rubber match and a potential Sub-State championship game preview between the Lady Red Hawks and the Nemaha Central Thunder - as the two teams met in the championship of this weekend’s Sabetha Invitational Tournament, with the Hiawatha squad grabbing the tourney title and regular season bragging rights over their heated rival.
After going 4-0 in pool play, the Lady Hawks set down the host team in the semi-final, winning in straight sets over Sabetha, before their final round match up with Nemaha. In the championship game, two of the best teams in the state battled back and forth, with the Thunder taking the opening match by a score of 25-20, before the Hawks stormed back with wins of 25-21 and 25-22.
At 34-3, the Red Hawks will host a triangular on Tuesday night, then set to the task of preparing for Saturday’s Sub-State tournament in Sabetha.
