A major upset was within the grasp of the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk basketball team on Tuesday evening, as the 8-12 Red Hawks took on a 16-4 Bishop Ward team seeded 3rd in the Sub-State tournament. The 6th-seeded Hawks held a lead into the third quarter, but could not finish the game off, falling 49-45 to end their season.
The Lady Red Hawks came out of the gates going strong, with their typically intense defense stifling the Cyclone offense throughout the entirety of the first half. Hiawatha rode the strong play of the defense and some big plays on the other side to a 25-19 halftime lead. It was in the third quarter that Bishop Ward started to make their move, with the Cyclones taking the lead just before the end of the third, to lead 37-36 heading into the final frame. From there, Bishop Ward was about to protect their lead and escape with the 4-point win that would send the Red Hawks packing for the year.
The season ended at 8-13 for the Lady Red Hawks, who will graduate only one senior heading into next season. The lone Hiawatha senior, Jaye Hrencher, will be missed on the squad next season, as she regularly contributed quality minutes and toughness under the basket. The Hawks will return the rest of their starting lineup, along with several key reserves who played major roles on the team this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.