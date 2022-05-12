After winning only two games all year heading into the last week in April, the Lady Red Hawks continued to improve by leaps and bounds late in the season, following up a doubleheader sweep of Big 7 foe Sabetha a week ago by visiting Atchison High School and locking up another pair of strong wins.
Hiawatha scored early and often in the first game, going up 5-0 after two innings and scratching the scoreboard in six out seven innings on their way to a 12-4 win. Grace Jones, Darcy Lierz, Lakyn Leupold, Sidney Johansen and Riley Scott all notched RBIs for the team, with Jones, Hannah Twombly and Maddy Simmons all scoring multiple runs. Johansen smacked a pair of doubles, with Simmosn also knocking a two-bagger, and Jones blasted a triple. Reschke and Brynn Williams combined for the win on the mound for Hiawatha, striking out 8 over seven innings.
In game two, the Red Hawks were slower to find the scoreboard, but came roaring back from a 4-0 deficit after three innings, scoring 3 in the 4th, 2 in the 5th, 5 in the 6th and 4 in the 7th on their way to a 14-8 win. The heart of the lineup, Williams, Reschke and Leupold, each cashed in multiple RBIs, with Jones, Williams, Reschke, Twombly and Maddison Shaffer scoring more than once each. Johansen and Reschke each collected a double, while Leupold blasted 3 for the game. Johansen and Simmons struck out 6 on the mound, earning the win for the Lady Red Hawks.
Hosting Jeff West on Wednesday afternoon, Hiawatha saw the visitors put 9 runs on the board over the first two innings to build a lead that was just too much to overcome in the first game, as the Hawks fell 15-5. Jone was 2-3 with a run, while Leupold and Simmons each notched an RBI and Willaims added 2. Simmons finished with 2 hits on the day, including a double, and a run scored.
The Lady Red Hawks got back to their winning ways scoring 3 runs in each of the first three innings on their way to a 10-6 win. Paige Campbell went 2-4 with a double and 3 RBIs and 2 walks, while Darcy Lierz went 3-5, collecting 2 doubles, 3 runs scored and an RBI, Gracey Morey added 2 RBIs, and Leupold finished 1-1 with a triple, 2 RBIs and a run scored.
Hiawatha’s late-season push moved their final record to 8-13, and the girls will have the 8th seed in the upcoming 3A Regional at Sabetha, with an opening round game against 16-2 Rossville.
