The Hiawatha ladies basketball team had a big schedule change last week, as the team dropped a contest against the Horton Chargers, and picked up a home contest with Saint Joseph-based Lafeyette High School of Missouri’s Midland Empire League.
The Lady Red Hawks came out strong in this contest, but struggled in the early going to close out quarters. The Hawks jumped out to a 15-8 lead over the Irish, but did not score in the final minute and a half of the first, as Lafayette climbed back to a 15-14 score by the end of the quarter, knocking down a pair of three pointers to close the frame. The teams went back and forth in the second, but again, after regaining the lead with two minutes to go, Hiawatha did not mark the scoreboard before the break, with the Irish grabbing the 24-23 advantage heading into halftime.
Both teams continued to battle in the third, trading scores and taking turns making small runs. Clara Lindstrom closed the quarter by tying things up at 38-38 with a pair of free throws. Darcy Lierz opened the fourth with a big three to take an early lead, with Sarah Madsen also adding a bucket, but Lafayette came storming back to grab a 46-43 lead. Madsen broke the run with a bucket for Hiawatha, and Lierz tied things up with a free throw, before an Irish defender poked a Red Hawk pass away and raced down the court to give Lafayette the advantage again. A strong drive to the bucket, finishing through a foul, put Lindstrom at the line for a three-point play that gave the Hawks back the lead was followed by another basket at the rim for the senior scorer, as Hiawatha went up 51-48 with just under a minute and a half to go.
The Irish responded with an immediate bucket to close the gap, but seconds later would squander an opportunity to retake the lead, as a Lafayette player lost the handle on a missed free throw, watching the potential rebound slip out of bounds and back into Hiawatha’s possession. The Lady Hawks almost gave the game back, as a back court violation handed the ball back to Lafayette, but Lierz came up with a clutch steal with 25 seconds left in the game to keep the Irish off the scoreboard, and Lindstrom finished with a pair of free throws at the other end to settle the final score at 53-50.
Lindstrom had a massive game, scoring 25 points and going 9-for-9 from the free throw line to pace the team, while Madsen had one of her best games of the year, scoring 15. Lierz finished with 7 points, while Lakyn Leupold wrapped things up with 5 points and Bailey Pierce completed Hiawatha’s scoring with 1 point.
The Red Hawks were back in action on Tuesday night, kicking off the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament against a game St. Mary’s squad. The Hiawatha press bothered the Bears from the start of the game, but their ability to mix in some disciplined passing and quick decisions allowed St. Mary’s to hang in the contest over the early going. Hiawatha led 13-11 after a quarter, and 28-27 at halftime. After the break, however, the Bears could simply not stand up to the Red Hawk pressure or pace, as the Hiawatha girls were pesky and persistent in getting into St. Mary’s passing lanes, and quick down the floor after turnovers. The Hawks built their lead to 41-32 heading into the fourth, cruising to a 56-41 win to move on in the bracket.
Lierz dropped 20 points to lead Hiawatha, with Lindstrom adding 16, Pierce scoring 9, Madsen pitching in 5, Josie Delaney picking up 4 points and Leupold contributing 2. The Lady Red Hawks are now 10-1, sitting at 6th in recent Kansas Class 3A rankings, and set for a Thursday night matchup in round two of the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament against the 10-2 ACCHS Tigers, who knocked off Atchison High School by a score of 50-35 on Tuesday.
The 8 o'clock game is past press time for the Hiawatha World, however check our website and Facebook for an update.
