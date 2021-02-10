For the second time this season, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk basketball team proved to be too much to handle for the Riverside Cyclones.
After an 18-point win over the Cyclones in Hiawatha back in December, the girls traveled to Riverside on Tuesday and came away with a 42-31 win. Unfortunately for Hiawatha, the boys game also mirrored December’s match up, with Riverside taking a 19-point win.
Clara Lindstrom helped the Lady Hawks start strong, scoring 8 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter and helping stave off an early Riverside push, as the Hawks ended the first quarter up 12-9. The Cyclones fought to keep things close in the second, as the team’s entered halftime separated by just a point, at 19-18. After Riverside grabbed a 21-20 lead early in the quarter, Hiawatha spread the scoring around and got tough on the defensive end in the third, pulling away with a 10-0 run to enter the fourth up 30-21, then cruised through the final bell to take the 11-point victory.
Lindstrom led the way with her 21 points, followed by Darcy Lierz with 8, Sarah Madsen with 6, Lakyn Leupold with 3 and Josie Delaney and Kate Madsen with 2 each. Now sitting at 8-6 overall, the Hawks pulled themselves within one game of .500 in Big 7 play, at 4-5.
In the late game, Carson Gilbert matched Lindstrom with 8 points in the first quarter, unfortunately, that was all the scoring in the frame, as Riverside jumped out 16-8. The Hiawatha offense picked up in the second, but the Cyclones had an even better quarter, pushing ahead to a 35-24 halftime lead. Riverside continued to tack onto their lead throughout the second half, finishing up with a 71-52 win.
Gilbert led all scorers with 27 points, with Alex Rockey adding 10, Ashton Rockey pitching in 7, Mitch Bryan scoring 6 in his return to the court, and Trent Kolb contributing 2 points. The boys now sit at 3-11 overall and 1-9 in league play.
The Red Hawks will travel to Troy on Thursday night, then come home to host Holton on Friday for Winter Homecoming. Royalty will be crowned at halftime of the boys game.
