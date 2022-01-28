The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks secured their 11th win of the season with a 65-41 victory over ACCHS Thursday night in the HIT.
The Class 3A No. 6 ranked Lady Red Hawks are set to play 2A No. 5 ranked Jackson Heights at 1:30 p.m. in the championship game.
According to coaches, senior Clara Lindstrom broke the school record for 3-pointers in the game with 7. The team overall made 13, which is also a new school record. Lindstrom put up a total of 27 points, with Darcy Lierz adding 13, Abby Elffner 8, Bailey Pierce 6, Sarah Madsen 4 and Lakyn Leupold 2.
