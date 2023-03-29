The Lady Red Hawk softball team kicked off their season on Monday night, traveling to Rock Creek to take on the Mustangs. The Hawks stole a game, and saw one go to the Mustangs, starting their season at 1-1.
Hiawatha got out to a good start in game one, going up 3-0 after the top of the 1st, as Laura Lierz drove in Darcy Lierz, then scored on a ground out, with Grace Jones stealing home. Rock Creek closed the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning, then tied thing sup in the 2nd. Hiawatha would have a few more solid moments in the game, but the Mustangs poured on the runs, pulling away for the 13-8 win.
Darcy finished with a pair of RBIs and 4 hits, including a triple and 2 doubles. Annika Reschke was 2-4 at the plate, with a pair of RBIs and a double. Williams went the whole way on the mound, taking the loss but eating up innings for the Red Hawks.
The Lady Hawks built a big lead early in the second game, and held on as the Mustangs mounted a furious comeback in the late innings, fending off the advance to grab the 19-17 win. Grace Morey and Adison Williams each finished the game with 3 RBIs. Morey and Paige Campbell each recorded triples, with Williams, Morey and Darcy Lierz each compiling doubles, and Claire Twombly registering 2 doubles. Reschke and Williams split the day on the mound.
Hiawatha will host the Horton Lady Chargers on Friday night, then travel to Sabetha next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.