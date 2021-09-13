The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks varsity volleyball team took third at the Nemaha Central tournament on Saturday.
The team went 4-2 for the day, losing both times to the NEK Saints in three sets each time.
The Lady Red Hawks have an overall record of 8-2 heading into Tuesday night's dual at home with Perry-Lecompton.
