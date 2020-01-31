The Hiawatha Girls Invitational continues Saturday as the Lady Red Hawks will battle for 3rd place at 1 p.m.
Hiawatha won their first round game in a 32-30 nailbiter, and lost to Jackson Heights in a close game throughout, 35-30, Thursday night.
The schedule for the day's games are as follows:
Sat. 2/1-Hiawatha Girls Invitational Tournament
10:00-Atchison v. Horton
11:30- St. Marys v. Falls City
1:00- Hiawatha v. Maranatha
2:30- Jackson Heights v. Marysville
