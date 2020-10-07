While the varsity girls have been garnering a lot of attention for their impressive run on the volleyball courts, this weekend it was the Lady Red Hawk JV that stole the show, as they claimed the championship of the Doniphan West Invitational Tournament.
Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen said she saw a group of outstanding individual performers come together as a team in a way that they have not in the past. “They never dropped a set all day,” said Siebenmorgen, “Beating everyone in just two sets and finishing 5-0 on the day.”
The girls swept their way through Troy, ACCHS and Riverside in pool play, before knocking off Maur Hill in the semifinal. Drawing Riverside in the championship round, the Lady Hawks pulled off another impressive two-set victory to claim the title.
