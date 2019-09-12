The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team hosted a triangular on Tuesday evening, welcoming Royal Valley and Jeff West. The varsity Hawks came away with a pair of wins and a pair of losses on the night, while the junior varsity squad swept their competition and the freshmen earned a split.
Opening the night, the varsity squad played a close match with Royal Valley, as the two teams went back and forth, but the Panthers would prove victorious in the end, claiming the 25-17, 25-20 wins. After Royal Valley went on to win in one-sided fashion against Jeff West, it was Hiawatha’s turn, as they faced down a tough first set, surviving 25-23 against Jeff West, before unloading in the second match to take the set with a 25-9 win.
The JV girls also knocked off Jeff West in straight sets, earning an opening 25-19, 25-17 win, but found themselves in a near gridlock of a game with Royal Valley. After earning a 25-13 win in the first set, Riverside bounced back with a back-and-forth 28-26 win, then the teams scrambled and scratched to a final decision, with Hiawatha emerging victorious via a 30-28 win.
The freshman girls did not have the same luck against the Panthers, with Royal Valley picking up the 25-10, 25-21 win. But the girls bounced back in their second match of the day, knocking off Jeff West 25-17, 25-13.
The varsity girls will next be in action at the Nemaha Central Tournament on Saturday, while the freshmen girls will be at Marysville on the same day.
