The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks volleyball team went 5-0 Saturday to win the Atchison tournament.
Hiawatha took pool play wins over Horton, Maur Hill, and Paola.
Then played Atchison in the semi-final and Paola again in the championship.
The varsity improves to 26-3 and is currently ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 3A.
This week the Lady Red Hawks are on the road Tuesday at Riverside with Jeff West in a triangular and then to Sabetha for the last regular season tournament Saturday.
