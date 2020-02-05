The Hiawatha Red Hawks nearly overcame a devastating start to the game on Monday night, as the team hosted the Jeff West Tigers, but a late comeback bid fell short, leaving the Hawks with a 10-point loss. The Lady Hawks made their noise early against the Tigers, but could never find the same rhythm again, falling 47-36.
Fresh off besting the Tigers to open the McLouth tournament just over a week ago, the Hawks found themselves matched up with a motivated, focused and well-prepared Tiger team that was ready for revenge. The Tigers came out throwing haymakers, shooting three pointers at a much higher clip than they have averaged throughout the season, passing crisply and playing sharp defense, sprinting out to a 17-0 lead after just about four minutes had passed. The Hawks found themselves struggling from deep the entire evening, but in the early going, any scoring was a challenge, as they trailed 20-7 after one and 27-15 at the half.
Tyler Brockhoff began to find some room underneath in the second half, as he scored 18 of his 22 points over the final two quarters, including going 8-8 from the free throw line, as Hiawatha kept pace with the Tigers through the third. Jeff West had their lead up to 21 with just over four minutes remaining before Hiawatha started to gain any traction, as they began to chip away at the lead, eventually cutting the deficit to as low as 6, but the Tigers converted just enough at the line, and Hiawatha could not buy a three pointer late in the contest, falling 57-47.
Brockhoff’s 22 led Hiawatha, with Sage Meyer scoring 7, Andrew Lierz adding 6, Parker Winters and Michael Moreno scoring 5 each and Mitch Bryan throwing in 2. The Hawks’ record now sits at 8-4 on the season. In JV action, Carson Gilbert scored 19, Mitch Bryan added 11 and Joel Bryan notched 10 to lead the Hawks to a 68-30 win. Brandt Barnhill and Ashton Rockey paced the freshmen squad as the Hawks were just edged out in overtime, falling 53-50. Barnhill finished with 16 points and Rockey added 12.
The Lady Red Hawks fell behind a little in the first quarter, but came roaring back in the final minutes of the frame, with Clara Lindstrom completing an elusive 4-point play and Darcy Lierz knocking down a buzzer beater to close the quarter with an 18-13 lead. Sarah Madsen dominated in the paint and on the glass in the quarter, scoring 9 of her 11 points. But the Tigers were undaunted, pushing back on both ends of the court to take a 23-21 lead at the half, benefiting from a long stretch of the second quarter that Hiawatha’s three leading scorers were on the bench with foul trouble. It was more of the same the rest of the way, as the Hawks struggled to score, while Jeff West steadily built their lead on their way to the 11-point win.
Madsen led Hiawatha scorers with 11 points, with Bailey Pierce tossing in 8, Lierz added 5 and Lindstrom, Kate Madsen and Jaye Hrencher scored 4 each. Lierz, along with Callyn Pavish and Kylie Nelson led Hiawatha’s junior varsity to a win earlier in the night, as the Hawks topped Jeff West 42-39 on the back of a big fourth quarter. Pavlish led scorers with 12, while Nelson and Lierz each finished with 9. The freshmen squad fell short with a 38-32 loss to the Tigers, as Sutton Diller and Aubrey Kent led Hiawatha with 11 points each.
The Hawks jump right back into action on Tuesday with a trip to Nemaha Central, and will be back in the Roundhouse on Friday night, as they host Perry Lecompton.
